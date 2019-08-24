Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Richard Spates. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Richard Spates A self-made man, by self-made I mean, had to make everything he owned and then some. His house, pool, pleasure boat, and 750 gallon fish tank to name a few. An innovator in offshore racing. Producing many award winning boats and pleasure crafts. Mark Richard Spates born January 29, 1958 in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, lost his battle with cancer surrounded by those who loved him on August 20, 2019 at his home in Palmetto, Florida. However, not before making his mark and passing on his knowledge to many. H e is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jan Spates and their son, Luke Spates. He touched the hearts of those who had the pleasure of knowing him and just about everyone can say they learned a thing or two from him. There will be an informal celebration of life for Mark at The Spates house in Palmetto, Florida starting at 2pm Saturday, August 24, 2019. Please join us in remembering the incredible life and accomplishments of Mark Spates. Call (941) 962-3176 for directions. All are welcome.

