Mark Richmond On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Mark Richmond, loving husband of Stephany and father of two sons, Landon and Morgan passed away at age 63. After graduating from University of South Florida in Tampa, where Mark met Stephany, they moved to Washington DC where Mark began his passion for the furniture business. A few years later, he and Stephany moved back to Florida. In 1988, Mark and Stephany opened their first store, The Furniture Warehouse in North Sarasota. Over the years, they have expanded to six state-of-the-art prototype stores: Ellenton, Bradenton, North Sarasota, South Sarasota, Port Charlotte and will be re-opening their totally renovated Venice store in July. Morgan joined them in 2009. Landon is an artist in Boston. Mark was a philanthropist as well as a successful businessman in Sarasota. He always gave back to his community through programs with the area food banks, Habitat for Humanity as well as Temple Sinai, serving as President, Treasurer and a mentor to many of his fellow members. In recognition for their commitment to their business and community, Mark and Stephany have received several esteemed awards over the years. They were recognized as "Retailer of the Year" for the entire state of Florida; by Furniture Today magazine as one of the top 100 furniture retailers in the USA; by USF in their inaugural USF Fast 56 Award winners celebrating the fastest growing USF alumni owned or led businesses in the world and by Spectrum's Regional Business Awards which partners with local chambers in recognizing outstanding businesses around the Tampa area. As much as he enjoyed his business and philanthropy involvement, Mark's priority was always his family, though. Stephany first, then his sons. He was very involved with his son's passions, whether it be sports or music, or traveling around the world. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at 11:00AM in Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Sinai, General Fund at the above address.

