Marlene "Mar" Edwards Marlene "Mar" Edwards, Bradenton, FL passed away, October 30, 2019. She moved to Bradenton 16 years ago from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mar operated her own business as a cosmetologist and worked for many local Bradenton funeral homes. She blessed residents at Summerfield Assisted Living Facility with her loving personality and cosmetology work. Marlene participated at American Legion and V.F.W. events with her singing. Mar had a way with people that made them feel like they were the only ones in the room. Mar had a way of improvising when attacking any challenging situation with grace and positivity. She said the name of "Jesus" is the most powerful name. Marlene is survived by daughter, Carla Lawrence; son, John Rossi; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Dominic Iorio; sisters, Connie Benacquista and Joanne Menzemer; and her companion, Douglas A. Covell. Memorial Contributions may be made to . Visitation is scheduled from 6-8PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11AM, Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradenton, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 2, 2019