Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Jayne Ballard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marsha Jayne Ballard Marsha Jayne Ballard, known to her friends and relatives as Jayne, passed away peacefully at her home in Ellenton, Florida on May 14, 2019. She was the daughter of Richard Ballard and Marcella Freeman Ballard. Born in 1947 in Westfield, Indiana where she attended school, graduating from Westfield High School. After the death of her father in 1986 she and her mother moved to Ellenton and remained there. Jayne worked in a variety of positions in retail businesses both in Indiana and in Florida, retiring a few years ago due to ill health. Jayne was active in her local Methodist church where she had many friends and was known for her faithful and diligent work, her kindness and consideration for friends and all others, and her quick and sincere smile. Jayne was active in her church choir and known for the quality of her voice; music was an important part of her family's tradition. She is mourned by her friends and many relatives. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Parish United Methodist Church at a date to be announced.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close