Marsha Jayne Ballard Marsha Jayne Ballard, known to her friends and relatives as Jayne, passed away peacefully at her home in Ellenton, Florida on May 14, 2019. She was the daughter of Richard Ballard and Marcella Freeman Ballard. Born in 1947 in Westfield, Indiana where she attended school, graduating from Westfield High School. After the death of her father in 1986 she and her mother moved to Ellenton and remained there. Jayne worked in a variety of positions in retail businesses both in Indiana and in Florida, retiring a few years ago due to ill health. Jayne was active in her local Methodist church where she had many friends and was known for her faithful and diligent work, her kindness and consideration for friends and all others, and her quick and sincere smile. Jayne was active in her church choir and known for the quality of her voice; music was an important part of her family's tradition. She is mourned by her friends and many relatives. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Parish United Methodist Church at a date to be announced.

