Martha Allen Quimby, born July 6, 1923 to Silas Lee and Helen Drummond Allen, in Hendersonville, NC, passed away following an extended illness on July 25, 2019. Mrs. Quimby was preceded in death by her husband of 69 year, C. Sumner Quimby, M.D. She is survived by her sister Mary (Arthur) Cummings of Spartanburg SC, her children; Hugh (Patricia) Quimby of Tampa, Becky (Rick) Offutt of Charlotte NC, Lynne (Robert) Pennock of Tallahassee, Marty (Jimmy) Jernigan of Monroe SC, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00am in The Chapel of West Minster Point Pleasant Towers, 1533 4th Ave W Bradenton Fl In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ministries of First United Methodist Church, 603 11th St W Bradenton FL 34205 or PEO Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines IA 50312. Private Burial at Sarasota National Cemetery. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 28, 2019