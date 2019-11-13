Martha "Beth" Fox

Martha (Beth) Fox, 79 of Oneco, FL. passed away on November 1st, 2019. She was born in Bradenton FL & was retired. She is survived by 8 children, 23 grandkids, 41 great grandkids & 1 great great grandkid. She is predeceased by her husband, son, 2 grandsons, parents & brother.  Beth was raised in Bradenton & her & her husband were self employed with a dump truck business. Her love was for her family, gardening & her animals Visitation Thursday, Nov 14th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm @ Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel, 1015 14th St. W. Bradenton with Funeral Services Friday, Nov 15th @ 11:00 am, Burial following service @ Manasota Memorial Park. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
