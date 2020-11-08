Martha Frink

October 14, 1946 - October 28, 2020

Houston, Texas - Martha Elizabeth Frink (née Phipps and Nichol), 74, passed away on October 28, 2020, in Houston, TX. She was born on October 14, 1946, in Boston, Massachusetts to Chester and Dorothy Phipps and grew up on Gilgo Beach in Long Island, NY. Martha is survived by her second husband, Norman Frink; her daughter, Kimberly Phipps-Nichol, her son-in-law, Nguyen Griggs, and bonus grandson, Christos Griggs along with numerous extended family members and friends.

Martha earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Cornell University/New York Hospital School of Nursing in 1969 and worked in both public health and private practice as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for 40 years in New York, Connecticut, and Florida before retiring. She had several passions, including her family, serving others, her church, and all things textile and fabric related. Loved by many, Martha will be greatly missed.

Due to current COVID travel and gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1PM Central time, via Zoom. Those wishing to attend and participate in her Online Celebration of Life may email temak@verizon.net to request log-in information and send remembrances to be read or posted during the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to help cover her final medical bills may also email temak@verizon.net for further information.

Crowder Funeral Home 111 E. Medical Center Blvd Webster, TX 77598 281-280-9000





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store