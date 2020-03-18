Martha Jane Kerr, 90, of Bradenton, passed away on March 16, 2020. She was born at home, in Fairfield Illinois and she was the last of 9 children. Family, especially her grandchildren, were everything to Martha. She also enjoyed playing cards and was lucky with scratch off's. Martha is survived by her sons; David (Jo Ann) Kerr and Paul Kerr, 3 grandchildren; Michelle Wood, Tony Kerr, and Barbara DaSilva, and 4 great grandchildren; Austin and Ana Wood and Gannon and Tatum DaSilva. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jim, her parents; Sam and Elizabeth Jesop, and her daughter in law; Joan Kerr. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 18, 2020