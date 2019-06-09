Martha L. Hague Martha L. Hague, 93, of Palmetto, Florida, formerly of Orland Park, Illinois, entered into rest June 1, 2019. Visitation, with Services, 9AM - 11:30AM, June 15, 2019 at the chapel of Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Avenue East, Ellenton, Florida. She will be laid to rest, following, at Gillette Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shady Oaks Camp, 16300 Parker Road, Homer Glen, IL 60491, or The Children's Dream Fund, 200 Central Ave, Suite 410, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. Arrangements under the care of Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel, 2118 Constitution Blvd, Sarasota, FL. www.yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 9, 2019