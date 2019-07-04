Born May 13, 1937, in Bradenton, FL, her parents were William Everett & Mildred (Tolar) DeSear, Sr.; siblings, Violet Mims (Tom), Betty Sexton (Bill), Velma Godwin (Buck), Bill DeSear (Sandy Craven), and Wynona DeSear. She married Henry Lawton Parks Aug. 21, 1966. They had 6 children, Nancy Bryant (Mike), Joyce Toler (Miles), Larry Parks, Chris McLeod, Mary Hilton, and Marsha Parks; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Martha was a member of Myakka City Baptist Church, The Florida Cattlemen Association, Florida Cattlewomen, and Florida Farm Bureau. She was a school bus driver for Manatee district schools for 23 years, most of those years hauling special needs children. She loved her children and everybody else’s. She had a God-given voice; She loved to sing for the Lord and for everybody else. She passed away July 2, 2019. The viewing will be Fri., July 5th from 6PM-8PM at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., July 6th at 11AM at Myakka Family Worship Center, 33420 Singletary Rd., Myakka City. Graveside service to follow at New Zion Cemetery, 202 Sydney Roberts Rd., Ona, FL, and a time of fellowship with a meal back at the Myakka Family Worship Center. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 4, 2019