Martha "Marty" Mae Miller Ragan Martha "Marty" Mae Miller Ragan of Palmetto, Florida (formerly Centerville, Ohio), entered Heaven's gates on February 1, 2020, at the age of 88, after being married 67 years to her college sweetheart, Arlo "Bud" Ragan. She passed peacefully in her sleep at Westminster Point Pleasant, in Bradenton, Florida. Marty was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on March 14, 1931 to Gailen and Helen Gladys Renick Miller. Marty was predeceased by her daughter, Debbie Ragan, brother-in-law, James MacDonald, sister-in-law, Anita Riddle and brother - in - law, Paul Riddle. Marty is survived by husband, Arlo "Bud" Ragan, sister, Patricia MacDonald of Russells Point, daughter, Diana Paulson and husband, Richard of Palmetto, FL, son, Richard Ragan and wife, Cynthia of Shoreview, MN. She is also survived by six grandchildren and their spouses, and ten great-grandchildren. Marty's most priceless gift to her family was her love of Jesus Christ and her trust in His amazing grace. She had perfect assurance of the unspeakable joy that has now become her inheritance; everlasting life with Jesus Christ in heaven. Her prayer was that this blessing would be her most valuable legacy. A Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Palmetto, 1020 4th St. West, Palmetto, Florida, 34221. Donations may be made in her name towards missions at the First Baptist Church of Palmetto, FL.

Martha "Marty" Mae Miller Ragan of Palmetto, Florida (formerly Centerville, Ohio), entered Heaven's gates on February 1, 2020, at the age of 88, after being married 67 years to her college sweetheart, Arlo "Bud" Ragan. She passed peacefully in her sleep at Westminster Point Pleasant, in Bradenton, Florida. Marty was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on March 14, 1931 to Gailen and Helen Gladys Renick Miller. Marty was predeceased by her daughter, Debbie Ragan, brother-in-law, James MacDonald, sister-in-law, Anita Riddle and brother - in - law, Paul Riddle. Marty is survived by husband, Arlo "Bud" Ragan, sister, Patricia MacDonald of Russells Point, daughter, Diana Paulson and husband, Richard of Palmetto, FL, son, Richard Ragan and wife, Cynthia of Shoreview, MN. She is also survived by six grandchildren and their spouses, and ten great-grandchildren. Marty's most priceless gift to her family was her love of Jesus Christ and her trust in His amazing grace. She had perfect assurance of the unspeakable joy that has now become her inheritance; everlasting life with Jesus Christ in heaven. Her prayer was that this blessing would be her most valuable legacy. A Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Palmetto, 1020 4th St. West, Palmetto, Florida, 34221. Donations may be made in her name towards missions at the First Baptist Church of Palmetto, FL. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 16, 2020

