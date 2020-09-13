Martha Marie ReiterSeptember 5, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Martha Marie Reiter, age 86, of Bradenton, FL passed away September 5, 2020. She was born in Shirley, Arkansas to the late Walter Ward and Bethel Millwood. She married Paul Leo Reiter in 1955 who has preceded her in death.Martha is survived by two daughters; Deborah (Mark) Chaffin and Toni Barber, one son; Robert Kenneth Reiter, one adopted son; Arvil Fletcher, one step-son; Rodney Smithly, sisters; Wanda, Francis, Betty, Faye and Gloria, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sons; Rex, Richard and Ronald Reiter, brothers; Tony, Jerry and Zane Ward. Martha was in the hall of fame shuffle boarding.Visitation 6-7PM, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Groover Funeral Home.Funeral Service will be conducted by Mark Chaffin & Bruce Hancock of Bible Baptist Church at 11AM Monday, September 14, 2020 at Groover Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mansion Memorial Park.