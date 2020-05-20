Martha "Judy" Sidbury Macgowan Martha "Judy" Sidbury Macgowan (72) went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020. Judy was born in Bradenton, Florida on August 25, 1947. Judy graduated from Southeast High School in 1965 and received an Associate of Science Degree in Business at Manatee Junior College in 1968. She worked at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for 30 years where she met her husband, Bruce Macgowan, who she was married to for 42 years. Judy was a member of First Congregational UCC Church in Sarasota, Florida, where she was involved in many activities and served the Lord faithfully. She loved playing the piano, cooking, and sharing with others. She was given an Honorable Mention Award for a recipe she entered in the Southern Living CookOff Contest in 2003. She also loved to be with friends and was the Queen of the Ramblin' Rose Red Hat Club of Sarasota, Florida for several years. Judy is predeceased by her husband, Bruce Macgowan; her sister, Karen S. Hawker; her father, George C. Sidbury, Jr.; and her mother, Martha E. Sidbury. She is survived by her brother, George C. (Cliff) Sidbury, Ill; her sister, Theresa Ann Hadzima (David A. Hadzima); one nephew, David A. Hadzima, Jr., (Danae L. Hadzima); one niece, Jennifer S. Hawker; one great-nephew, Justin Hawker; and two great-nieces, Whitney Ranae Hadzima and Kelley Ann Hadzima. Judy was a loving and devoted wife, sister, and aunt who was loved very much by her family. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. Memorial Donations may be given to First Congregational UCC Church, 1031 Euclid Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34237. A Celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10AM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 Us Highway 19 N. Palmetto, FL 34221. Online condolences at www.Skyway memorial.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 20, 2020.