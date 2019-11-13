Guest Book View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Service 4:00 PM at the home of his beloved friends 3612 16th Ave. E Palmetto , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marty was born in Medina, Ohio on February 13, 1952 to the late Balazs (Bill) Orban and Shirley Chaminade Orban. He passed away at his home in Bradenton, Florida on November 6, 2019, after a long, difficult fight against lung cancer. He was surrounded by those he loved most. He is survived by his wife Becky Orban; three children Whitney Bradberry (Andrew), Tyler Orban (Kelsea), and Remy Orban; mother-in-law Christine Rogers; two stepdaughters Katie Pinto (Danny) and Cara Aliotta; stepgrandchild Christian Parmer; two sisters Carillon Orban (Robert) and Audrey Moeller (Devin); and two nieces and nephew. Marty graduated from Manatee High School in 1970 and the University of Florida in 1975 with a degree in Horticulture. That same year, he took over Orban’s Nursery in Manatee County from his father Bill Orban and ran it until 2016 when his son Tyler Orban took the reins—becoming the fourth generation to operate Orban’s Nursery. He will be remembered most for the love and kindness he showed to his family and the community. He lived by his favorite motto “Work Hard, Play Hard.” Beyond his work, he enjoyed spending time with his family, biking, skiing, and trips to the mountains. Marty lived and loved life to the fullest. He will be missed by many. His memorial will be held Saturday, November 16th, at 4:00 pm at the home of his beloved friends: 3612 16th Avenue East, Palmetto, FL 34221. Condolences for the family may be given at



Marty was born in Medina, Ohio on February 13, 1952 to the late Balazs (Bill) Orban and Shirley Chaminade Orban. He passed away at his home in Bradenton, Florida on November 6, 2019, after a long, difficult fight against lung cancer. He was surrounded by those he loved most. He is survived by his wife Becky Orban; three children Whitney Bradberry (Andrew), Tyler Orban (Kelsea), and Remy Orban; mother-in-law Christine Rogers; two stepdaughters Katie Pinto (Danny) and Cara Aliotta; stepgrandchild Christian Parmer; two sisters Carillon Orban (Robert) and Audrey Moeller (Devin); and two nieces and nephew. Marty graduated from Manatee High School in 1970 and the University of Florida in 1975 with a degree in Horticulture. That same year, he took over Orban’s Nursery in Manatee County from his father Bill Orban and ran it until 2016 when his son Tyler Orban took the reins—becoming the fourth generation to operate Orban’s Nursery. He will be remembered most for the love and kindness he showed to his family and the community. He lived by his favorite motto “Work Hard, Play Hard.” Beyond his work, he enjoyed spending time with his family, biking, skiing, and trips to the mountains. Marty lived and loved life to the fullest. He will be missed by many. His memorial will be held Saturday, November 16th, at 4:00 pm at the home of his beloved friends: 3612 16th Avenue East, Palmetto, FL 34221. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close