Marty was born in Medina, Ohio on February 13, 1952 to the late Balazs (Bill) Orban and Shirley Chaminade Orban. He passed away at his home in Bradenton, Florida on November 6, 2019, after a long, difficult fight against lung cancer. He was surrounded by those he loved most. He is survived by his wife Becky Orban; three children Whitney Bradberry (Andrew), Tyler Orban (Kelsea), and Remy Orban; mother-in-law Christine Rogers; two stepdaughters Katie Pinto (Danny) and Cara Aliotta; stepgrandchild Christian Parmer; two sisters Carillon Orban (Robert) and Audrey Moeller (Devin); and two nieces and nephew. Marty graduated from Manatee High School in 1970 and the University of Florida in 1975 with a degree in Horticulture. That same year, he took over Orban’s Nursery in Manatee County from his father Bill Orban and ran it until 2016 when his son Tyler Orban took the reins—becoming the fourth generation to operate Orban’s Nursery. He will be remembered most for the love and kindness he showed to his family and the community. He lived by his favorite motto “Work Hard, Play Hard.” Beyond his work, he enjoyed spending time with his family, biking, skiing, and trips to the mountains. Marty lived and loved life to the fullest. He will be missed by many. His memorial will be held Saturday, November 16th, at 4:00 pm at the home of his beloved friends: 3612 16th Avenue East, Palmetto, FL 34221. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 13, 2019