Marvin S. Shepard
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin S. Shepard Marvin S. Shepard, 88, of Bradenton, Florida died May 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marcia, daughter, Sharon, son, Alan, grandchildren; Warren, Carolyn, and Catherine, and many close friends. He was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1932 and entered the University of Chicago following his sophomore year in high school, where completed his undergraduate and master's degrees. Marvin earned a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Rochester in 1957. He then spent a career spanning three decades with DuPont in Virginia and Delaware, followed by a decade working with a textile manufacturing company. Marvin and Marcia retired to Florida in the late 1990s, primarily to escape the cold northern winters. He was extremely active in the Jewish community in both Delaware and Florida, leading countless community activities and organizations. Marvin also loved travelling and liked nothing more than planning extensive domestic and international trips which spanned the globe. In retirement, Marvin combined his professional experience and love of travel by serving as a volunteer with the U.S. Agency for International Development, where he made multiple trips to advise manufacturing companies in Kosovo and Romania following the end of Communism. His spirit, drive, enthusiasm, and lighthearted sense of humor endeared him to all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Bradenton Chapel
912 53rd Ave W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 746-6191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
GLORIA WEIR
June 1, 2020
That we loved, respected and adored him. Marvin was on the Board of Directors for Umbrella Beach for 20 years and we enjoyed seeing him each month when he would visit...we will miss him dearly....Gloria Weir of VPM
GLORIA WEIR
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved