Marvin S. Shepard Marvin S. Shepard, 88, of Bradenton, Florida died May 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marcia, daughter, Sharon, son, Alan, grandchildren; Warren, Carolyn, and Catherine, and many close friends. He was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1932 and entered the University of Chicago following his sophomore year in high school, where completed his undergraduate and master's degrees. Marvin earned a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Rochester in 1957. He then spent a career spanning three decades with DuPont in Virginia and Delaware, followed by a decade working with a textile manufacturing company. Marvin and Marcia retired to Florida in the late 1990s, primarily to escape the cold northern winters. He was extremely active in the Jewish community in both Delaware and Florida, leading countless community activities and organizations. Marvin also loved travelling and liked nothing more than planning extensive domestic and international trips which spanned the globe. In retirement, Marvin combined his professional experience and love of travel by serving as a volunteer with the U.S. Agency for International Development, where he made multiple trips to advise manufacturing companies in Kosovo and Romania following the end of Communism. His spirit, drive, enthusiasm, and lighthearted sense of humor endeared him to all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.



