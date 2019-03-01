Marvin Toney, 63, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, formerly of Palmetto, Florida, Transitioned on Feb 18, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St. W., Palmetto, Fl 34221. Services are 1:30PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, 1703 Tallevast Rd, Sarasota, Florida 34243 with burial to follow in Bradenton. Arrangements entrusted to: Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 1, 2019