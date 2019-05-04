Mary Alice Hartke (nee Linesch) Mary Alice Hartke (nee Linesch), CINCINNATI, OHIO, beloved wife of the late Richard, passed away March 22, 2019 at the age of 94, in her hometown. Longtime vo- lunteer at the South Florida Museum from 1985 until 2012, serving as a docent, member of the board of directors and President of the Service League. Survived by many relatives and good friends. Memorials may be made to the South Florida Museum. Full obituary at www.hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 4, 2019