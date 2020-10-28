1/
Mary Ann Burchett
1952 - 2020
Mary Ann Burchett
February 11, 1952 - October 21, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Mary born February 11th, 1952 to Vernon and Genevieve Kulow, was prayed into heaven by her children, grandchildren and close friends on October 21st, 2020. She has gone to be with with her husband, Jim and her dear son, Darol. She is survived by her sister, Jane Primack, children; Vickie Napier, Anya Mote, Damon Boyer, Jason Adams, Daron Burchett, Dalon Burchett, her niece, and many grand and great-grandchildren. Mary was a devoted mother, caretaker and friend. She was loved by all who knew her. She was a lighthouse, beacon of hope, and an example of unconditional love, selflessness and fortitude to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and co-workers.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 at 11AM, at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park 1400 36th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL 34222.



Published in Bradenton Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Groover Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
