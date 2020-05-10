Mary Ann (O'Branovich) McCabe Mary Ann (O'Branovich) McCabe, 87, passed away the morning of Friday, May 1, 2020 while residing at Casa Mora Rehabilitation and Extended Care in Bradenton, Florida. Mary Ann is pre- deceased by her parents, Frances (Shelby) O'Branovich and Thomas O'Branovich. Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Patrick. They were married in Pittsburgh, PA on September 25, 1954. She is also survived by her three sons and their wives, Patrick, William (wife, Diane), and Edward (wife, Barbara) as well as her four grandchildren, Patrick's son, Michael and Edward and Barbara's sons, Edward, James and Michael. Mary Ann is also survived by her two brothers; Thomas and Michael O'Branovich and their families. Mary Ann was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1932. She graduated high school and worked for a time at Bell Telephone as an operator before becoming a devoted homemaker and mother of three children after she married. After the children grew up, Mary Ann enjoyed working in retail for many years before she and her husband, Patrick moved to Florida to enjoy retirement in 1990. Mary Ann is being cremated at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in Bradenton, FL, who is also in charge of her arrangements. There will be no visitation or formal funeral service at this time. She will be inurned at All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery in her hometown of Pittsburgh. Due to current Covid-19 related restrictions and conditions, a Memorial Service will be deferred to a time when more people can attend and will eventually be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL. For those who would have wished to send flowers, you are encouraged to make a memorial donation to the charity of your choice in her honor. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 10, 2020.