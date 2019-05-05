Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Morlock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Morlock Mary Ann Morlock, 92, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away at her home with family by her side on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Mary Ann was born in Buffalo, NY. She was a Music and Elementary Teacher and Principal. Mary Ann graduated from D'Youville College and earned her Master's degree in education at State College in Buffalo, NY. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ray P. Morlock. Mary Ann is survived by her children; Donna L. Thomas R. (Tanya), Gary P. (Marjorie). Her beloved grandchildren; Gabrielle (Ryan) Channell, Lauren (Jesse) Lunaris, Michael McClatchy, Kara (Dustin) Ballard, Megan (Lance) Giannas, Garrett Morlock and her loving companion, David Bennett. A private Mass will be celebrated for the family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in charge. Contributions to her memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

Mary Ann Morlock Mary Ann Morlock, 92, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away at her home with family by her side on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Mary Ann was born in Buffalo, NY. She was a Music and Elementary Teacher and Principal. Mary Ann graduated from D'Youville College and earned her Master's degree in education at State College in Buffalo, NY. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ray P. Morlock. Mary Ann is survived by her children; Donna L. Thomas R. (Tanya), Gary P. (Marjorie). Her beloved grandchildren; Gabrielle (Ryan) Channell, Lauren (Jesse) Lunaris, Michael McClatchy, Kara (Dustin) Ballard, Megan (Lance) Giannas, Garrett Morlock and her loving companion, David Bennett. A private Mass will be celebrated for the family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in charge. Contributions to her memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close