Mary Ann Morlock Mary Ann Morlock, 92, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away at her home with family by her side on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Mary Ann was born in Buffalo, NY. She was a Music and Elementary Teacher and Principal. Mary Ann graduated from D'Youville College and earned her Master's degree in education at State College in Buffalo, NY. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ray P. Morlock. Mary Ann is survived by her children; Donna L. Thomas R. (Tanya), Gary P. (Marjorie). Her beloved grandchildren; Gabrielle (Ryan) Channell, Lauren (Jesse) Lunaris, Michael McClatchy, Kara (Dustin) Ballard, Megan (Lance) Giannas, Garrett Morlock and her loving companion, David Bennett. A private Mass will be celebrated for the family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in charge. Contributions to her memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 5, 2019