Mary Ann Watterson
1929 - 2020
September 12, 1929 - October 8, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Mary Ann Watterson, 91, went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2020.
She was born September 12, 1929 at Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis Ohio to the late Sylvia and Claude Preston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" M. Watterson and her brother George Preston Sr. She is survived by her children, Keith Watterson, Lu Ann Grace (David), Brian Watterson (Nancy) and Jody Watterson. Grandchildren Kristina Watterson, Brent Watterson (Alisha), Steven Watterson (Shayna) and five great grandchildren, Kara, Rhys, Elli, Noah and Grady and her sister Charlotte Christy (Glen).
She graduated from Holzer School of Nursing, Gallipolis, Ohio in 1950. She married William M. Watterson on October 14, 1951. They moved from Gallipolis, Ohio to Bradenton, Fl. in 1966. She worked as a registered nurse in orthopedics at several hospitals in the community until her retirement.
She and Bill spent many summers at their vacation home in Murphy, NC with their beloved pup, Cody. She loved to quilt and made many beautiful ones for her children and grandchildren. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.
She was a resident at Discovery Commons in Bradenton and the family would like to thank everyone there for their unwavering care as well as the staff at Tidewell Hospice and her nurse Jennifer.
Private services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann's memory to Tidewell Hospice online at tidewellhospice.org.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
