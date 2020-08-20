Mary Anne Hatfield Jackson
August 17, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Mary Anne Hatfield Jackson, 85, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 17, 2020. We celebrate the life of Mary Anne Hatfield Jackson. Mary Anne began her life in Williamson, WV and was a proud Hatfield "West by God" Virginian who loved her family deeply and fiercely. Known as "Sissi" by her four nieces, extended family, and many friends, she moved to Florida in 1958, drawn by the warm climate and proximity to her beloved older sister, Betty.
She met the love of her life, John M. Jackson, Jr., a Palmetto, Florida native, on a blind date arranged by her best friend. They married in 1961 and were married for 51 years until his death in 2012. Mary Anne and Betty married unrelated men with the last name of Jackson, a source of confusion for some but fun for the family. Sissi treasured good times with family and friends, and in her later years, appreciated the fellowship of Orange Grove Free Methodist Church and her many friends at nearby Sugar Creek Trailer Park. She was especially fond of Wednesday night Bingo at the park. Sissi was known for her love of Christmas and elaborate decorations, only exceeded by her passion for elephants. She saw a live elephant for the first time on a visit with family at the Atlanta Zoo and burst into emotional tears of joy. Each family member and many friends will appreciate having an elephant from her enormous collection as a fond remembrance. Mary Anne was the daughter of the late Anthony Wayne Hatfield and Lassye Deskins Hatfield. She graduated from Williamson High School in Williamson, WV. Mary Anne and John lived in their home on Jeffs Cowpen Creek in Bradento, FL during their entire married life, hosting family dinners on many occasions over the years, especially at Thanksgiving.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Lee Hatfield Jackson and Betty's four daughters who were like her own: Vicki Jackson Riedel (Joe), Julianne Jackson, Joni Jackson Perkins (Jack), and Lesli Kim Jackson Trameri (Kevin). She is also survived by twelve grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and twenty great-nieces and great-nephews. Sissi adored them all, and they adored her in return. Her constant companion was her beloved dog, Choco, who will now make his home with her niece, Joni. On John's side of the family, Mary Anne's two nieces and nephew, and their children, were also very special to her: Bonnie McLean Youmans, Kristine McLean Dudley (George) and Gary Smith (Lori). The "Sissi Care Team" — Joni, grandniece, Joy, Juli, Kim, and Bonnie — has been extraordinary over the past many months of her illness.
The family would like to thank Sissi's wonderful neighbors for so many acts of kindness over the years, especially since John's death. From lawn care to meals, help with errands, and visits — Chris, Peach, Mona, Wade, Dot, and others — we appreciate you! We also want to acknowledge the support and medical counsel provided by Tidewell Hospice's skilled and loving nurses, Faith and Patty. They brought great comfort to Sissi and to the family. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com