Mary Audrey Hornsby Mary Audrey Hornsby was born on Terra Ceia Island, FL on December 20, 1928 and returned home on February 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Curtis Hornsby and is survived by her son, Gary Hornsby and wife, Sarah Hornsby. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Dylan Hornsby and Morgan Hornsby, and three great- grandchildren, Riley, Cayla, and Chloe Hornsby. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews along with many special lifelong friends. Services will be held on February 15, 2020 at Skyway Community Chapel with Visitation at 10AM and Services at 11AM. Interment will follow at Skyway Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are invited to share lunch at the chapel afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tidewell Hospice, Skyway Community Church or Parrish United Methodist Building Fund.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 14, 2020

