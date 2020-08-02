Mary B. Raines

December 9, 1922 - July 26, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Mary B. Raines, age 97, passed away peacefully July 26th, 2020 at Westminster Point Pleasant in Bradenton, FL after a short time in the care of Tidewell Hospice. She was born December 9th, 1922 in Johnstown, PA. and taught for 35-years in the Pinellas County School System. Mary is survived by her sister Ann B. Koehler, six nieces and nephews, and nine great-nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.

A private service is planned for her at Memorial Park in St. Petersburg, FL.





