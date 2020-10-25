1/
Mary "Joan" Beaudry
1931 - 2020
Mary "Joan" Beaudry
November 6, 1931 - October 21, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Mary Joan Beaudry, 88, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2020.
Born Nov. 6, 1931 in Swansea, MA. Joan was the youngest child of George and Bertha Gardner.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur A. Beaudry, MD and sons Joseph and David.
She is survived by her children, Peter Beaudry (Adriana); Cathy Towne; Anne Hixson (Gary); Paul Beaudry (Jan); six grandchildren, Sarah Walter, Joanne Towne, Greg Hixson, Sheldon Towne, Karin Beaudry and David Beaudry; and five great grandchildren.
A private service will be held.
Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A.
5610 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 746-2111
