Palmetto, Florida - Mary E. Cook, 72 of Palmetto, Florida went to be with her Lord on November 7th, 2020. Mary was born in Manatee County and has lived her entire life in Palmetto, Florida. She was an honor student and a 1965 graduate of Palmetto High School. She worked 42 years as the primary office manager for the Manatee Fruit and Floral Company and 2 years for Publix as a cashier. Family members were present at the time of her departure. She is survived by her husband, Edmund of 49 years and two foster sons; William and Robert Cook; niece, Belinda Rimer; and a host of other family and friends. As a dedicated Christian, Mary enjoyed Church and serving her Lord. She loved listening to Southern gospel and oldies music. She had a friendly engaging personality, a beautiful singing voice and was a superb cook who always served delicious meals. A Celebration of Mary's Life will take place at 2PM on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 in the Chapel at the Skyway Memorial Funeral Home located at 5200 US Highway 19 in Palmetto, Florida. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
