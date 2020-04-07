Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Parker. View Sign Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary E. Parker, passed away quietly in her sleep at home in Bradenton, FL on March 30, 2020, at the age of 108 years. Mary is survived by her nieces Beverly Parker & Marion Holt & her nephews David & Paul Tindal. She will be greatly missed by all of her extended family. Mary graduated from nursing school in New York city. Mary was adopted by Lillian Huntington Bishop & Edward Everson Bishop. Mr. & Mrs. E. E. Bishop remain very influential in shaping much of Bradenton & Manatee county through their countless influential & impactful philanthropic contributions to community organizations. Mary continues sustaining philanthropy, an honor Mary always contributed to the legacy of Mr. & Mrs. E. E. Bishop. Mary took an active interest in ensuring the enrichment of the community through decades of financial support of the original Manatee Memorial Hospital, The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, Manatee Performing Arts Center, State College of Florida, Manatee Community Foundation, Turning Points, Bishop Animal Shelter, Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc, & many others in the local area. Additionally, Mary sought out and supported many organizations around the country in the fields of animal welfare, supporting vulnerable people, nursing education, medical research, & the arts, to name a few. Go to



Mary E. Parker, passed away quietly in her sleep at home in Bradenton, FL on March 30, 2020, at the age of 108 years. Mary is survived by her nieces Beverly Parker & Marion Holt & her nephews David & Paul Tindal. She will be greatly missed by all of her extended family. Mary graduated from nursing school in New York city. Mary was adopted by Lillian Huntington Bishop & Edward Everson Bishop. Mr. & Mrs. E. E. Bishop remain very influential in shaping much of Bradenton & Manatee county through their countless influential & impactful philanthropic contributions to community organizations. Mary continues sustaining philanthropy, an honor Mary always contributed to the legacy of Mr. & Mrs. E. E. Bishop. Mary took an active interest in ensuring the enrichment of the community through decades of financial support of the original Manatee Memorial Hospital, The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, Manatee Performing Arts Center, State College of Florida, Manatee Community Foundation, Turning Points, Bishop Animal Shelter, Southeastern Guide Dogs Inc, & many others in the local area. Additionally, Mary sought out and supported many organizations around the country in the fields of animal welfare, supporting vulnerable people, nursing education, medical research, & the arts, to name a few. Go to www.GriffithCline.com for information regarding her service. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close