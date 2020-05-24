Mary Ellen Harteg Mary Ellen Harteg, of Bradenton, FL, entered into God's heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a short illness at the age of 85. Mary was born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Paul J. and Laura E. (Sanders) Mattson. She grew up in the Midwest and completed nursing school at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. She moved to Florida to be closer to her parents and met her future husband, Charles Harteg, while working in a Leesburg hospital. They married in 1956 and celebrated their 64th anniversary last month. They raised three children. Mary worked as an RN at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Blake Memorial Hospital, and in home health care. Mary loved all animals, spending time with her family, and traveling and camping. Mary is survived by her husband, Charles, children; Lisa Alexander, Paul Harteg (Angie), Robin O'Keefe and step- daughter, Karen Uba (Richard). They have six grandchildren, Lisa, Haley, Chad, Meghan, Anabelle, and Danny. Thank you to Tidewell Hospice House for their support and kindness. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 24, 2020.