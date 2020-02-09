On February 1st, 2020 Mary F Morton, 88, passed away. She was a longtime resident of Manatee County who was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Bradenton, FL in 1971. Her husband Richard E Morton Sr. preceded her in death. Mary has three children Carolyn (Andrew) Richard, Chris (Violet) who survive her. She has four grandchildren Karen, Sarah, Chris, Tyler and four great grandchildren Amanda, Lindsay, Emily and Liliana. A Memorial Mass will be held in her honor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and interment will be at Fogartyville Cemetery in Bradenton, FL. Online condolances may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 9, 2020