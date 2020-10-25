1/
Mary "Judi" Fleming
1939 - 2020
Mary "Judi" Fleming
October 3, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Mary "Judi" Fleming, 81 of Bradenton, FL passed away Saturday October 3, 2020. Mrs. Fleming was born on September 20, 1939 in Boston, MA. to William J. and Mary A. (Crowley) Kennedy. Mrs. Fleming moved to Bradenton in 2002 coming from New Hampshire and was a member of Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, Bradenton. Survivors include her nephew, Robert W. Egan of Calabash, NC, and her close friend Lee Fowler of Bradenton. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, John Russell Fleming.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30AM Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St. W, Bradenton, FL. Her cremains will be placed in the church memorial garden. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Bradenton Chapel is handling arrangements.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church
