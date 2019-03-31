Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Smith. View Sign



Mary Frances (Davis) Smith (1920-2019) was one of four daughters born to Frank and Hazel Hornbeck Davis in South Solon, Ohio; her sisters were Ruth Emma, Margaret Louise, and Lois Catherine (Hughes). Mary Frances married J.B. Smith and raised three daughters on the farm in South Solon. She graduated from Wittenberg University and taught for a few years. In 1962 after winter visits to Florida, the Smith family was Florida bound. Mary Frances and J.B. Smith raised three daughters with Sharon and Marilyn predeceasing them as a result of Cystic Fibrosis. She supported Sharon and Marilyn (and Bob) in every way possible as the disease progressed to its finale for both of them. Mary Frances loved family and showed this with family reunions, family meals, and gatherings where her love of cooking was always on display. She would fix chicken and noodles, bake pies and other comfort foods for family and friends on the Ohio farm, on Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach or at her Pinebrook condo. Walking on the beach with Kay Belcher was a joy for a lot of those island years. Kay, Peyton, Cheryl and Betsy were close long-time island friends. That island living enhanced her ability to host extended family and friends through the years. Her last few years were as part of the Pinebrook Building 2 community. As time passed, she grew to really appreciate her neighbors as she diligently walked the first-floor hall multiple times a day. They looked for her and she knew they were there. And the last year she shared her time with a caregiver to begin with and a really good friend as the year progressed. As time wound down, Susan Brzostowski, A Life at Home, was the person who supported her every need for the finish of her 98 years. Mary Frances is survived by her daughter Elaine S. Graham (Steve); son-in-law Robert Sheldon; niece and nephews Deborah-Kay Hughes, NC; Douglas Hughes (Cindy), MA; Gregory Hughes (Christine), GA; Mike Hughes (Jolene) HI; and Jim Hughes (Denise), MA. No local visitation is planned. Instead, Elaine and Steve request that friends take an hour or two doing something kind for someone in Mary France’s honor. In lieu of flowers please donate to either of the scholarship programs in Mary France’s name: Bradenton Branch American Association of University Women Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 14099, Bradenton, FL 34280; Take Stock in Children Manatee, 2501 63rd Ave. E. Bradenton, FL 34203; or Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St. W. Bradenton, FL 34205. Griffith-Cline Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.GriffithCline.com Funeral Home Griffith Cline Funeral Home

