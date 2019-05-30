Mary Gertrude Wiser Mary Gertrude Wiser, 83, of Parrish, Florida passed away on Monday May 27, 2019. Born on October 5th, 1935 in Pittsburg Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Margaret Elizabeth Reichenbaugh. She graduated from Peabody High School in Pittsburgh and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Eckerd College in 1987. She had a distinguished career with the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council and Hillsborough Planning Commission where she became an accredited public relations professional (APRP) in 1988. After retirement, she loved serving as a staff reporter for North River News in Palmetto, Florida. She volunteered her time to many organizations over the years, such as local food banks, church thrift store, and Pinellas Village where she was Board President from 2000-2001. She was a devoted Christian where she attended the Family of God United Methodist Church in Palmetto, Florida. She enjoyed playing golf with her friends, watching Jeopardy, and spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She is survived by her sons; Daniel, Ronald, and John; and her daughters, Linda and Jean; and six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia. The Memorial Service will be at the Family of God United Methodist Church in Palmetto at 10 AM on Saturday June, 1st, 2019. Reception following at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to hospice or the Family of God United Methodist Church.

