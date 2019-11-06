Mary Finnerty of Bradenton passed away on November 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Brian ( Madeleine), Michael ( Linda), Maureen (Bill) Shuman, Diane (Gerard) Drinkard. As well as by her sister Alice Lauver. She is predeceased by her brother Leo Higgins, and Marguerite Heffernan. Visitation is Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4-6 at Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel. 5610 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton. Funeral Mass will be held at Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:30 am. 2850 75th St W, Bradenton. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 6, 2019