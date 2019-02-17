Mary Harriette Willingham Mary Harriette Willingham, 79, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Clyde, NC. Ms. Willingham was born April 25, 1939 in Sanford, FL to the late William Caryle Willingham and Margaret Matheson Willingham. Mary was a nurse working for many years at the All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL and later working for Lake Hospital in Bradenton, FL. She served our country in the U. S. Army and she was of the Buddhist faith. Survivors include her sisters, Peggy Wolfe and Jane Sprague both of Franklin, NC; a brother, William Willingham of Bradenton, FL; and many nieces and nephews. No Public Services will be held at this time. For more information go to www.bryantgrantfuneral home.com. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Willingham family.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 17, 2019