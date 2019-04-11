Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hryhorchuck-Salvas. View Sign

Mary Hryhorchuck-Salvas Mary Hryhorchuck-Salvas, 92, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away April 8, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1926 in Ottawa, Canada, daughter of the late William and Helen (Vlad) Hryhorchuk. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul A. Salvas; sister, Dorothy Price; brother, John Hryhorchuk of Ottawa, Canada; many nieces and nephews all of Canada; grandson, Michael Banks of Ogden, Utah; nephew, Edward G. Salvas, III; her dear friends, Kindra Davis, Latoya Lowe, Burnadette Brady and Mark Foiles. She is predeceased by her sister, Hilda Nezan and brother, Victor Hryhorchuk. She was loved dearly by her husband, Paul A. Salvas. There will be no Local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

