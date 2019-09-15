Mary J. Muehling, 77, of Ona Florida passed away surrounded by her loved ones on September 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving family including her loving brothers George Marlow and Clark Marlow and sister Micki Young. She was the proud Grandmother of three grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is predeceased in death by her husband Jules Richard Muehling, brothers; A.D. Marlow, Donald Marlow, and Richard Marlow. As well as by her sisters Madeline Marlow-Platt, Ester Marlow-Bridgeman, and Gloria Marlow-Russel. She was a member of the Fort Green Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on September 17, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 15, 2019