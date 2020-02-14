Mary Jane Laffredo Mary Jane Laffredo, age 67, unexpectedly passed away on January 14, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. She is predeceased by her parents, Marie and Michael Courtney Jr. She was born in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania but spent the last 30 years of her life in the Bradenton, Florida area. She is survived by her son, Christopher Laffredo, her bothers; Mike and Shawn Courtney, her nephews; Michael, Scott, and Jordan Courtney as well as her nephew and Godson, Paul Courtney. She was a Beta Sigma Phi Sorority member since 1970 holding the degree of torchbearer. She was a longtime employee of CS&L CPA retiring after over 25 years. In her free time, she enjoyed, cooking, reading, and going to estate sales. Mary Jane was loved by many and will be missed by many more. Her Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Shelly and Bob Wenzel, 310 13th Ave W Palmetto, FL 34221, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00PM.

