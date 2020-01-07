Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Parrish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane Parrish Mary Jane Parrish, 91, of Parrish, FL, died peacefully on January 1st, 2020 at 5:45PM surrounded by her family in her home in Palmetto, FL. She was born on March 14, 1928 in Worleytown, PA. She is survived by her two sons; John P. Parrish (Maggie) and Charles W. Parrish (Melissa). Her eight grandchildren; Patrick Parrish, Preston Parrish, Jeanette Owen, Charles Parrish, Jr., Rebecca Duran, Mark Parrish, Dalton Parrish, Wallace Parrish, two step- grandchildren; Andrew Donaldson and Wesley Kidd and six great-grandchildren. And her two sisters; Dolores (Sis) Keller and Nancy Barnes. She has joined her father, mother, three brothers, two sisters and the love of her life her beloved husband, Charles (Pat) Parrish in heaven. Mary Jane lived a full life. She loved her husband and family deeply. She dedicated a big part of her life to serving the Lord at Parrish United Methodist Church. She made a great impact on everyone she met. She is loved dearly and will be greatly missed. Service will be Thursday January 9, 2020 at 11 AM at Parrish United Methodist Church, 12180 US Highway 301 North, Parrish, FL 34219. In lieu of flowers please send moneys or check to: Parrish United Methodist Church c/o Mary Jane Parrish Memorial Fund P.O. Box 375, Parrish, FL 34219.

