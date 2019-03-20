Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane VanWinkle. View Sign

Mary Jane Van Winkle, of Bradenton passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 79, she was born April 27, 1939 in Golden City Missouri to Alma and Jessie Sides and later adopted by Edward and Jane Van Winkle. Mary Jane was raised in Bronxville New York later moving to Bradenton helping with the family Real Estate Business. She is survived by Wendy (Step-daughter), brothers Bill Sides, Jack Sides, numerous nieces and nephews, Barbara Van Winkle (Sister-in-law), and the many members of her extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward & Jane Van Winkle, her brother in birth and adoption Larry Van Winkle. We shall all love and miss her greatly and she will always be our Aunt Mary Jane, such fun for All. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 20, 2019

