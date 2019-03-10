Mary Jo Gregorich Mary Jo Gregorich, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed peacefully February 23, 2019. Born in Joliet, Illinois, and moved to Florida in 1972. She is survived and will be missed by her husband of 55 years, Robert, sons, David (Dana) and Steve (Patty) along with grandchildren, Jamie, and Kevin (Sarah), and great-grandchildren, Lucas and Lyla, and her siblings, Joe, Marge, Susan, Kathleen, and Mike. Mary Jo was a registered nurse, a career she enjoyed all of her life, in 1995 she received her Master's degree in healthcare administration from The College of Saint Francis, and spent many years with Tidewell Hospice helping others to grieve a loss, that we are now left to do without her. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. March 15th, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic church, 833 Magellan Dr., Sarasota, FL 34243. Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231. For more information, please visit www. wiegandbrothers.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo Gregorich.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 10, 2019