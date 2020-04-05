Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo Hoagland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jo Hoagland Mary Jo Hoagland, age 93, of Palmetto, Florida and Van Buren, Missouri, passed away on March 26th, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Born in Greene County, Arkansas in 1927, she is survived by her husband of 74 years, George M. "Red" Hoagland, her three children, Katherine, Susan, and George Jr., her seven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Mary Jo Hoagland was raised on her grandparents' farm in northeast Arkansas, then moved with her family to Van Buren, Missouri. There she met her future husband and they attended Van Burn High School where she graduated Valedictorian in 1944. Before her marriage to George 'Red' Hoagland, she graduated from Missouri Baptist Nursing School in St. Louis. A devoted wife and mother, she raised her family in Memphis, while engaging in numerous charitable and civic activities. She was especially active in King's Daughters, the Home for Incurables, and volunteered in nursing homes. She was never happier than when she was working in her gardens. A talented artist, she painted in water colors and oil, did china painting, and made jewelry, including gem faceting. Using her eye for color and design, she was her own interior decorator for the homes that she and her husband built. After leaving Memphis, they moved to Tupelo, Mississippi and then to Sarasota/Bradenton area of Southwest Florida. There she won numerous local and regional art shows and taught at Longboat Key Art Center. She also taught bridge and founded the Van Buren Bridge Club (aka: 'Jo's Bridge Club') in Van Buren, Missouri. Beloved by her family and friends, she was a true Christian, with a generous heart. Arrangements are being made for her funeral in the Baptist Church in Van Buren that she and her husband recently built and donated after the disastrous flood that devastated that community. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the 1st Baptist Church of Van Buren, 304 Sycamore St., Van Buren, MO 63965.

Mary Jo Hoagland Mary Jo Hoagland, age 93, of Palmetto, Florida and Van Buren, Missouri, passed away on March 26th, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Born in Greene County, Arkansas in 1927, she is survived by her husband of 74 years, George M. "Red" Hoagland, her three children, Katherine, Susan, and George Jr., her seven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Mary Jo Hoagland was raised on her grandparents' farm in northeast Arkansas, then moved with her family to Van Buren, Missouri. There she met her future husband and they attended Van Burn High School where she graduated Valedictorian in 1944. Before her marriage to George 'Red' Hoagland, she graduated from Missouri Baptist Nursing School in St. Louis. A devoted wife and mother, she raised her family in Memphis, while engaging in numerous charitable and civic activities. She was especially active in King's Daughters, the Home for Incurables, and volunteered in nursing homes. She was never happier than when she was working in her gardens. A talented artist, she painted in water colors and oil, did china painting, and made jewelry, including gem faceting. Using her eye for color and design, she was her own interior decorator for the homes that she and her husband built. After leaving Memphis, they moved to Tupelo, Mississippi and then to Sarasota/Bradenton area of Southwest Florida. There she won numerous local and regional art shows and taught at Longboat Key Art Center. She also taught bridge and founded the Van Buren Bridge Club (aka: 'Jo's Bridge Club') in Van Buren, Missouri. Beloved by her family and friends, she was a true Christian, with a generous heart. Arrangements are being made for her funeral in the Baptist Church in Van Buren that she and her husband recently built and donated after the disastrous flood that devastated that community. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the 1st Baptist Church of Van Buren, 304 Sycamore St., Van Buren, MO 63965. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close