Mary Jo Murray Mary Jo Murray, 83, of Liberty, MO passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Mary Jo was born in Williamsport, PA on December 15, 1935 to Joseph E. and Florence Gaus Dincher. During her working years, Mary Jo taught science at Tilden Middle School in Rockville, MD. After moving to Florida, she volunteered at Manatee Hospital in Bradenton. She was also a proud parishioner of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Parrish, FL. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Thomas Murray; sons, Thomas (Amanda) and Joseph (Veronica) Murray; grandchildren, Thomas, Brett, Hope, and Elizabeth; and sister, Barbara Shurer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Louis, Richard, and Fr. Carl L. Dincher S.J. A Private Family Celebration will be held in her honor at a later date.

