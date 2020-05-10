Mary L. Campfield
1923 - 2020
Mary L. Campfield Mary L. Campfield, age 96, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Mrs. Campfield was born August 24, 1923 in Grammer, Indiana to the late Laura E. Houghland Brisben and the late James A. Brisben. She worked at Alcon Corp. for several years, and was a server at Manatee County Elementary Cafeteria. But when time allowed, she always loved playing bingo with her friends. Mrs. Campfield is survived by three children; Michael Campfield (Carol), Terry Campfield (Jackie) and Barbara J. Walton (Dorcil). She also leaves eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by; daughter, Jawanda Nasby (Delma) and son, William Campfield; father, James A. Brisben and mother, Laura E. Houghland Brisben; sister, Opal Brisben Wright (Alonzo); brother, Paul Brisben; brother, Earl Brisben and brother, James Brisben. A Service at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park will be announced in the near future. For more information go to www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Campfield family.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
