Sister Mary Leahy Sister Mary Leahy, 84, of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, died on April 30, 2019 at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, IN. She was born on January 25, 1935 in Chicago to Patrick and Sheila Keating Leahy. Sister Mary entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Providence on January 7, 1952 and professed Final Vows August 15, 1959. Of her 67 years as a Sister of Providence, she ministered in elementary and secondary schools for 25 years in Indiana, Illinois and Washington DC. Having earned an MBA in 1981, she moved into development work. In 1997 she was named Director of the National Religious Retirement Office, an office of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops that coordinates fund raising for the retirement of members of all religious congregations. In 2000, she retired but continued work as a development consultant as well as serving in St. Peter and Paul Parish in Bradenton, Florida. She returned to the Motherhouse in 2018 where she committed herself totally to the ministry of prayer. Sister is survived by two sisters, Sheila Ruskauff of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Margaret Frederick of Libertyville, IL. She is preceded in death by a brother, John Leahy. The Wake and Mass of Christian Burial and burial are on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Motherhouse. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876.

