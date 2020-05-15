Mary Louise Carson
Mary Louise Carson Mary Louise Carson, of Churchill, TN and formerly Bradenton, FL/ Ft. Wayne, IN passed away May 09, 2020. Survivors include her children; Dawn Whetsel and Jan Chin, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister and two brothers. Funeral arrangements by Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park. Graveside Service Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at 11AM.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
