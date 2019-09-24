Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Memorial service 4:00 PM Church of the Annunciation Bradenton , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Dubiel (Schulz) Mary Louise Dubiel (Schulz), 85, passed away in Bradenton, FL on September 18, 2019, suddenly and unexpectedly of a hemorrhagic stroke. She had been in fine health until her catastrophic illness, but her three children were able to travel to her bedside to express their love and say goodbye before she passed away. Mary Lou was a woman of faith and a lifelong devoted member of the Episcopal Church. She treasured her loving friends at the Church of the Annunciation and Holy Trinity. Mary Lou was born in Utica NY, Feb 17, 1934. She had one older brother, William, a paratrooper, killed in WWII. Her father was an Optometrist in Utica. Her parents were also frequent visitors and later residents of Bradenton, FL where she and Norm settled permanently in 2016. Mary Lou graduated SUNY Potsdam as a teacher in 1952 while her beloved Norman served in the Navy. After marriage they moved to Cortland, NY and Gambier OH. In 1963.The family moved to Kirksville, MO so Norman could train as a physician at the Osteopathic College. After an internship in Grand Rapids, MI the family settled in Grove City, PA where Norman settled into practice as a General Practitioner and Mary Lou was the glue that held it all together for over 20 years. She loved hosting and entertaining family and friends and taught cooking classes at her Cook Nook and Collage kitchen shops in Grove City for many years. In 1991 they left Grove City in a motor home and toured the country while Norman worked as a Locum Tenens Dr. at practices and Emergency Departments in CO, PA, FL, OH, VA and ID. They eventually settled and built a home in Kellogg, ID where they lived for the next 20 years, spending winters in FL and summers in ID. Mary Lou is survived by her three children, son, Dr. William and wife, Kalista in Spokane WA, son, Michael and wife, Kami in Mercer PA, daughter, Susan Brady in Bradenton, FL; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She loved her extended family and her Gazda family very much. In the words of her granddaughter: "She was a kind, loving woman with a big heart who loved everyone". Her beloved husband and life partner of 63 years, Norman, passed away the prior year in August, of a long illness. We are comforted to know they are together again. We are thankful for and blessed by her loving care over her lifetime. Mary Lou will be greatly missed by her family and friends around the country and overseas. Memorial Services will be 4PM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Church of the Annunciation in Bradenton, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

