Mary Louise McCadden Toich Mary Louise McCadden Toich, 64, entered eternal peace on Friday, May 8, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mary Lou, born in White Plains, NY, was the daughter of the late Henry J. McCadden III and Catherine C. McCadden. Formerly of Ossining, NY, Mary Lou resided in Manahawkin, NJ and Bradenton, FL. Mary Lou graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Polytechnic Institute of New York University. After earning her Master's Degree at Concordia University, Mary Lou enjoyed a successful career with Verizon as a senior member of the Science and Technology Labs where she worked for 25 years. Mary Lou, along with her husband Pat, loved to travel and see the world and left a new friend in every place she visited. Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband Patrick and his three sons; Robert (Marianne), Patrick Jr., (Laura) and Jeffrey (Thara). Mary Lou's greatest joy was spending time with her family, including their eight grandchildren; Amanda (Ben), Laurie, Ashley, Margaret, Kimmie, Julia, Rylee and Jake, as well as, Charlie their great-grandson. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her brother, Henry J. McCadden IV. Mary Lou is survived by her siblings; Elizabeth (Koch), Kathleen (Kresmery), Andrew, Carol (DiCandia) and Richard, as well as many loving nieces, nephews. Mary Lou leaves numerous, loving memories to be cherished by her family, friends and all who knew her. Due to recent circumstances, a Mass and Celebration of Life in her honor will be held at a future date. She will be entombed in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow, NY. As an expression of sympathy memorial donation may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation www. themmrf.org. To leave condolences visit http:// www.coffeyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 17, 2020.