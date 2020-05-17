Mary louise Balkcom Welch age 88 passed away on May 7, 2020 at her daughters home in Oviedo fl. She was a long time resident of Palmetto fl. along with her husband Donald Welch. Mary was a trail blazer for women's rights in the 1960's. She was the first female general manager for the Marriott corporation. She is survived by her loving children son William; daughter Cynthia and granddaughter Maryann. She will be buried at Myrtle Grove Cemetery in Pensacola Fl.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 17, 2020.