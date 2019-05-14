Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Pfeifer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Pfeifer October 20, 1922 May 2, 2019 Mary passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, FL with her family at her side. She was 96 years old. She is survived by her brother, Thomas P. Carroll and her nieces and nephews: Joseph C. Carroll Jr., and his wife, Susan, David Carroll and his wife, Nancy, LuAnn Stack and her husband, Gary, Mary Perry and Martha Haley and her companion, Rick. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Mary B. Carroll and Thomas F. Carroll, her husband, Louis Pfeifer, two brothers, James and Joseph Carroll and her sister, Gertrude (Trudy) Keleman-Jones. She enjoyed socializing with her good friends in Golf Lakes Estates, Bradenton, FL. Her favorite pastimes included: knitting, sewing, cooking, traveling and collecting antiques. She belonged to the Elks, VFW, Women of Foreign Wars, American Legion and St Patricks Church in Seneca Falls, NY. She had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed singing in the choir in Seneca Falls, NY and with the Harmony Notes in Bradenton, FL. During WWII, she was a welder at Todd- Bath Shipyard in South Portland, ME. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lighthouse Vision Loss Center 7318 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. 34243. 941-359-1404.

